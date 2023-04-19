Accelerex, one of the fastest growing fintech companies in Africa, has clinched the prestigious Excellence in Commerce Enablement Award at the Africa Fintech Summit 2023, which held on the 12th of April, 2023 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC, United States.

The Excellence in Commerce Enablement Award celebrates companies that have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the fintech business landscape in Africa. Accelerex emerged the winner based on its revolutionary payment products and solutions that have improved commerce, simplified the payment processes for businesses and enhanced the retail experience of customers.

Reacting to the accolade, the Managing Director of Accelerex, Mr. Olukayode Ariyo, expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the Africa Fintech Summit for the recognition. He further noted that, “the award is a testament to the hard work and creativity of the entire Accelerex team in the provision of world-class payment and innovative products to businesses across Africa. We are in the vanguard of commerce enablement and simplified electronic payment solutions. We are also passionate about deepening financial inclusion and providing financial services to the underserved and underbanked”.

Speaking on the selection process, the Lead Organiser of the summit, Mr. Andrew Barden, said: “Accelerex emerged as the winner in the Commerce Enablement category after an extensive and in-depth analysis of its role in the retail and trade markets across Africa and was elected this year’s category winner by a public poll that witnessed over two thousand voting industry stakeholders from across the globe”.

Accelerex has been at the forefront of digital payment revolution in Africa, providing different categories of businesses with the tools and resources they require to succeed. With its fast and affordable physical payment platforms, which provide sales tracking and inventory management options, merchants can easily accept payments and manage their operations in real-time. Its online payment gateway, RexPay, allows merchants to accept payments via the web or mobile channels from their customers with the option to pay with card, transfer, pay code and USSD in a seamless, reliable and secure manner.

Its commitment to excellence has attracted the attention of many companies, with a growing list of clients across Africa that depend on the fintech company for their electronic payment and bespoke business management solutions. Accelerex has established relationships with many financial institutions as a service provider, partnering with them in Agency Banking and Merchant Acquiring. It currently operates in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Congo, with plans to expand to other African countries in the nearest future. The company’s solutions have helped to create a level playing field for small, medium-sized and big organizations, enabling them to compete favorably in the market.

The Africa Fintech Summit is the largest bi-annual gathering of financial technology stakeholders in Africa. It was founded in 2017 with the mission of bringing changemakers together to address the issues and trends impacting Africa’s financial technology ecosystem.