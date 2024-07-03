Accelerex, one of Africa’s leading fintech companies, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking “Pay with Fingerprint” solution.

This solution, the first to be deployed on Point of Sale (PoS) terminals in Nigeria, allows bank account holders to make secure and convenient payments at merchant locations using their fingerprints on biometric-enabled PoS devices.

Pay with Fingerprint leverages advanced biometric technology to offer a seamless payment experience while enhancing security for consumers and merchants.

The solution addresses common challenges such as card fraud and the inconvenience of carrying physical cards, paving the way for a more efficient and secure payment ecosystem. Its enhanced security ensures that only the account holder can authorize transactions, significantly reducing the risk of fraud.

Convenience is at the heart of this payment feature. Customers can make payments quickly and effortlessly by simply placing their finger on the biometric PoS device.

This streamlined process not only accelerates transactions but also eliminates the need for customers to carry their bank cards, making everyday purchases smoother and more efficient. Indeed, Pay with Fingerprint is set to transform the payment landscape in Nigeria.

The Managing Director of Accelerex Nigeria, Chuks Anakudo, conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the potential of Pay with Fingerprint to foster a more secure commercial environment for both business owners and consumers, as well as to facilitate swift and efficient transactional operations. “The launch of Pay with Fingerprint is a testament to our unwavering commitment to revolutionize Nigeria’s payment infrastructure with secure, user-centric solutions that provide consumers with choices,” stated Mr. Anakudo.

With the introduction of Pay with Fingerprint, Accelerex is not only pioneering the development and customization of this technology but has also achieved an unprecedented certification for biometric PoS devices by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS). This dedication to cutting-edge solutions cements Accelerex’s position as a vanguard in the Nigerian fintech sector.

With a robust portfolio of payment products and a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction, Accelerex has been at the forefront of digital payment revolution in Africa, providing different categories of businesses with the tools and resources they require to succeed.

Accelerex has grown into a formidable player in the fintech industry and has established itself as the preferred physical payments partner to all merchant acquiring banks in Nigeria.

The fintech company has over 150,000 merchants and agent endpoints across Africa and has consistently ranked as a top provider of payment channel services (by value of transactions processed) in Nigeria since 2018. It currently operates in Nigeria, Ghana and East Africa, with plans to expand to other parts of the continent in the future.