Floyd Mayweather has said he is planning to establish a boxing academy in Nigeria to train young fighters in the country.

The former five-weight world champion – from super-featherweight to light-middleweight – made this known during his visit to Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation in Abuja, according to BBC.

While Nigeria’s potential in the sport could take a long-term approach, 45-year-old, now a boxing promoter after a successful 21-year professional career said the ultimate plan is to find the next Mayweather.

What they are saying

Mayweather said he chose to visit the minister because they shared the same goal of empowering Nigeria’s youth, noting that the minister’s support could be key to realising his goal of setting up the academy.

“We just want to help. It’s all about giving back, helping the youths and the young generation coming up. I want to build a boxing camp for the kids. Different American trainers will come over and work with them,” Mayweather said.

Mayweather, who is expected to take on Don Moore in an exhibition match in Dubai on 14th May, said he is would like to visit Nigeria again.

“Before I go to Dubai, I couldn’t choose a better place than Nigeria. I look forward to coming back to Nigeria to train and continue to build my legacy. I’ve been to Johannesburg, Morocco, Egypt and now Nigeria in Africa.

“And, hopefully, before I’m gone, I get to see every country in Africa. It’s such a beautiful place. Africans worldwide show me love, and there’s nothing like African love,” he said.

Amaechi said he believes Nigeria’s federal government would support any initiative that is geared towards harnessing more talent in Nigeria and would also create jobs.

What you should know

Mayweather had 27 knock-outs from his 50 career victories

So far, Nigeria has won six boxing medals at the Olympic games, taking three silvers and three bronzes.