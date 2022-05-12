Nigeria’s hit movie Blood Sisters ranked number 9 on the Netflix top 10 most-watched movies for the week of May 2-8 2022.

The movie which was released barely a week ago has garnered positive reviews from movie buffs propelling the Netflix film to global acclaim.

According to the latest Netflix ranking of most-watched movies, Blood Sisters ranked number 9 and has attracted about 11,070,000 hours of viewing.

The movie stars heavy-weight actors like Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime, Kate Henshaw-Nuttal, Deyemi Okanlawon, Uche Jombo, etc.

The movie is a limited series listed under the Crime TV Show category. The film is produced by Mo Abudu’s Ebony Live TV Studios. The series has only spent 1 week on the charts.

Nigerian movies have a huge fan base with viewers from all over Africa including Nigerians and Africans living in the diaspora. The rave reviews the movie has attracted coupled with the large African audience may have played a huge part in the viewership.

If the movie keeps up with the momentum it could rise to over 20 million hours of views, however, that will require more publicity and peer-to-peer recommendations.