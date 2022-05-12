Contrary to claims by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) that it has confiscated its properties due to a N1.8 billion debt, Aeroland Travels Limited has said that the claim is not true and that it is not indebted to any bank.

This was disclosed by its Chief Executive Officer, Segun Adewale, via a statement shared with Nairametrics on Wednesday.

According to the statement, which was signed by Adewale, Aeroland Conglomerate is a going concern and is not indebted to any financial institution both in Nigeria and abroad.

What Aeroland is saying about the debt

He stated, “We have been inundated with the news making the rounds on the alleged sealing of one of our office outlets in Lagos State, However, it is pertinent to set the records straight in the interest of the general public and our associates.

“Aeroland Conglomerate is a going concern and is not indebted to any financial institution both in Nigeria and abroad. Although there was a dispute between Aeroland Travels, Sky Bank Bank and AMCON, the said issue had been submitted for adjudication. (FHC/L/CS/2093/18) before the Federal High Court Lagos since 2018 and the case is still pending before the court.

“It is important to state that the issue submitted for adjudication before the court has nothing to do with the operation, the viability or otherwise of Aeroland conglomerate but a dispute as to the accessibility of the sum of N1.77 Billion belonging to Aeroland conglomerate from then Skye Bank (Polaris Bank )

“On the contrary, AMCON pursuant to an Order Exparte (without an inter-party hearing) obtained before another Judge, sealed up a business outlet of one of our offices in Lagos but immediately our lawyers called the attention of AMCON to the infraction, the said OFFICE HAS BEEN UNSEALED.

“It is equally important to state that the 14-day max order, issued to call my attention to the vexed issue, was however resolved between my lawyers and AMCON before the expiration of the date. As law-abiding citizens, our operations are within the confinement of the law and we will continue to cooperate with every relevant government authority to avoid an unnecessary impasse.”

In case you missed it

On Tuesday, Nairametrics had reported that AMCON and Aeroland traded words over the latter’s alleged N1.8 billion debt.

While AMCON claimed to have taken over assets belonging to Aeroland Travels and its directors over indebtedness of N1.8 billion he is owing Polaris Bank, Adewale on the other hand claimed that the bank had refused to grant him access to his N1.77 billion in the bank shortly after the 2015 Lagos West Senatorial Election.

AMCOM claimed to have taken possession of nine properties On Friday, May 6, 2022. Some of the properties as listed by the court through its debt recovery agent – Robert Ohuoba & Co. Some of them are situated at Plot 4 & 4B Block 66 Magodo Scheme, Lagos State; Plot 9, Block 44c, Adetoro Adelaja Street, Magodo Lagos; No. 4C Maye Ogundana Street, Magodo Lagos; No. 2A John Olugbo Street, Ikeja, Lagos; No. 2 Fadeyi Street, off Awolowo way, Ikeja, Lagos, and No. 14 Jerry Iriabe Street, off Bashorun Okunsanya, off Admiralty Road, Lekki Penisula among others.