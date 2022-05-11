The Court of Appeal Abuja Division has set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court in Umuahia which ordered the deletion of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

A three-member panel headed by Justice Hamma Barka while delivering judgement on Wednesday held that the Lower court had no jurisdiction to have entertained the case.

Recall the Umuahia court had declared invalid and unconstitutional section 84(12) of the amended Electoral Act and ordered the Attorney general of the Federation to delete it.

The appellate court held that Nduka Edede, the plaintiff lacked the locus standi to have instituted the suit.

The court also held that Mr Edede did not establish any cause of action that warranted him taking the matter to court.

Details soon…