Some of the shortlisted candidates for loans under the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) have lamented their inability to reply to the email sent by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to confirm acceptance.

This is creating confusion in the loan disbursement process as the Ministry yesterday claimed that the beneficiaries were not responding to emails sent to them for confirmation to get their loans. According to the Ministry, only 4,375 out of the 25,000 shortlisted for the loan had responded and given the loan.

However, some of the applicants, who took to the Ministry’s Twitter page to express their frustration said all their efforts to reply to the confirmation email had proven abortive. Some said though they have been shortlisted and trained since November last year, they have not received any email from the Ministry.

What they are saying

Reacting to the Ministry’s statement on Twitter, one of the applicants, Gbenga Odelade said: “I was assigned NPF Microfinance Bank and I’ve been trying to respond to their mail but the system is giving me an error message that their mailbox is full and that they can’t receive new emails. I went to their branch and I was told that their mailbox is full.”

Another applicant, Ayoola Erinle, while reacting to the Ministry’s statement as published on Nairametrics said: “Several beneficiaries have tried to fill and submit the offer letter as required, but the mail address given for submission seems to be too full to receive any more emails from us the beneficiaries.”

For Adikeh Nguper, he has not even received any email from the Ministry despite being shortlisted and trained since last year. “What are they even saying? Most of us were shortlisted and trained in November last year, and up till this very moment the ministry has not sent us any approval mail. We are even tired of waiting,” he said.

Also lamenting, Ilegbusi Taiwo said: “I was among the NYIF shortlisted candidates that got trained November 15 last year. I am highly dismayed that up until now I haven’t received any loan offer message from any of the NYIF designated banks.”

Ugborji Kingsley said: “This is not good at all. I was part of the shortlisted applicant for the loan, I have undergone my training but have not received any email as being mentioned here and so many of us who were trained the same day did not receive any email. What is happening please?”

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported yesterday that the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development appealed to Nigerian youths who applied for loans under the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) to come for disbursement.

According to the Ministry, less than 14% of the newly shortlisted applicants from the 25,000 successful candidates, who are expected to be part of the loan, have responded to emails confirming their approval to receive the soft loan.