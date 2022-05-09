The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 190 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 51,902.48 points, to reflect a growth of 1.90% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 21.50%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N521.56 billion.

At the close of market on Monday 9th May 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N27.98 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as NB led 37 gainers, and 21 losers topped by TRANSCORP at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 9,186.04 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

NB up +10.00% to close at N77.00

CAVERTON up +9.96% to close at N14.90

ROYALEX up +9.90% to close at N1.11

CHAMPION up +9.88% to close at N3.67

INTBREW up +9.63% to close at N7.40

NGX Top ASI losers

TRANSCORP down – 10.00% to close at N4.05

GUINNESS down – 9.59% to close at N99.45

MULTIVERSE down – 9.09% to close at N0.20

WAPIC down – 6.67% to close at N0.42

SUNUASS down – 6.06% to close at N0.31

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

TRANSCORP – 37,756,876

GTCO – 24,757,335

ZENITHBANK – 21,199,621

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

SEPLAT – N842,516,454.00

NB – N737,685,440.25

MTNN – N668,146,955.50

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 37 gainers surpassed 21 losers.