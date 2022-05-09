A coalition of northern groups has expended N100 million in purchasing the All Progressives Congress’ presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

The group arrived at the International Conference Centre in Abuja to purchase the forms on the evening of Monday, May 9.

It is not yet known if Jonathan approved the purchase of the forms, especially since he has not officially joined the APC.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago in response to some youths, who had stormed his residence to appeal to him to join the presidential race had stated that he was not ready.

What the group is saying

The spokesman for the group, Mayor Samuel, who is also the convener of the Youth Compatriots of Nigeria said, “We were deceived and brainwashed by those who claimed they could do it in 2015.

“Now, we know better, under Jonathan the minimum wage could buy one or two bags of rice. What do we have today? We are begging President Jonathan to forgive us, we have realized our mistakes, we want him back to complete what he started.”

Jonathan responds to the request

Responding to the group’s request, Jonathan said, “I know you are here to ask me to declare, I cannot declare because some processes are still ongoing.

“Yes you are calling me to come and declare for the next election, I cannot tell I’m declaring. The political process is ongoing just watch out. The key role you must play is that Nigeria must get somebody that will carry young people along.”

What you should know

If the former President says yes to the group’s request, he will join other aspirants including current Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Lagos State Governor and founder of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; current Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, current Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and others to vie for the position of President of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.