The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 142 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 50,835.95 points, to reflect a growth of 1.42% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 19.01%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N382.52 billion.

At the close of market on Thursday 5th of May 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N27.41 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as MCNICHOLS led 32 gainers, and 22 losers topped by TRANSCORP at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 8,119.51 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

MCNICHOLS up +10.00% to close at N0.77

GUINNESS up 10.00% to close at N110.00

NB up +9.95% to close at N69.05

FIDSON up +9.93% to close at N9.85

CONOIL up +9.92% to close at N28.80

NGX Top ASI losers

TRANSCORP down – 9.09% to close at N4.50

MULTIVERSE down – 8.70% to close at N0.21

MBENEFIT down – 7.69% to close at N0.24

FTNCOCOA down – 7.69% to close at N0.36

OANDO down – 7.41% to close at N5.25

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FCMB – 138,519,204

ZENITHBANK – 29,352,526

TRANSCORP – 26,386,752

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

NESTLE – N1,835,238,871.60

MTNN – N1,324,655,173.30

ZENITHBANK – N705,039,867.65

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 32 gainers surpassed 22 losers.