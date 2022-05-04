In a new twist to the presidential race, the former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has dumped his earlier intention to contest for the senate and declared his intention to run for the seat of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This is coming on the same day that the incumbent Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, formally joined the 2023 presidential race under the All Progressive Congress (APC) platform.

This was made known by Oshiomhole on Wednesday during a press conference in Abuja, where he said that he will appropriately tax the rich to provide amenities for the poor.

What the former 2-term Edo State Governor is saying

Oshiomhole, who is also former APC National Chairman, said if elected President, he will insist that textile and automobile companies who want the continued patronage of Nigerians must relocate their factories to Nigeria to give jobs to the teeming youths of the country.

He said, “It is in the interest of the rich to pay that tax so they can enjoy their wealth,” he said saying that he will purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms in the next few hours.

“If we can subsidise petroleum products to the tune of trillions then we can subsidise education, agriculture etc.”

What you should know

The latest declaration has further increased the already crowded list of presidential aspirants under the ruling APC.

Some of the top politicians that have shown interest in the office of president in the 2023 general election under the APC platform include former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State; a former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha; former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige among others.

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River had earlier visited President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the Nigerian leader had given him the go-ahead to contest for the post.

Also, not left out is Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, who on unveiling his agenda for the country earlier today, said that after consideration of where the nation is, he believes his entry into the race will rebirth a new Nigeria.

Godswill Akpabio declared his intention to run for the office of president in the 2023 elections in front of a massive turnout of supporters of the All Progressives Congress at the Ikot Ekpene township stadium.