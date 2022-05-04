The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi has declared his intention to run for the 2023 Presidential election under the umbrella of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Fayemi declared this today in a press briefing in Abuja, joining the likes of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and others in the party that have also declared their intentions to run for president.

He stated that he had travelled the length and breadth of Nigeria to consult with esteemed elder statesmen and women, and a cross-section of party members, before arriving at his decision.

What Fayemi is saying

Publicly declaring his intention to run for president, Fayemi said, ”I have been privileged to witness first-hand, the underline commitment and sense of solidarity which Nigerians from all parts of our country share about the promise of our fatherland.

“It has been my singular honour to have been an active part with other committed groups from various works of life labouring with determination towards rapid and sustained national progress.

“It is the spirit of the abiding faith and promised of unfinished greatness, that I stand before you today in total humility and sense of responsibility to solemnly declare to all within our party and Nigerians at large, my decision to accept my name to be put forward for consideration by the All Progressive Congress leadership and membership as our party standard-bearer in the upcoming contests for a successor to our leader President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He also said it is not a decision which he has taken lightly and to have arrived at this point, he carried out a long and deep self-introspection with the help of his wife and family members and colleagues.