Oilserv Limited, the contractor handling the ongoing Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project has said that the project is a good target for European markets in view of exploring opportunities for gas exportation.

This is as the single largest gas project in Nigeria, which is important and is expected to stimulate gas infrastructural development and industrialisation in the country.

According to NAN, this was made known by the Chairman of Oliserv Limited, Mr Emeka Okwuosa, during an interview on Tuesday in Abuja.

AKK gas project, when completed would boost the agricultural and manufacturing sectors, carbon footprint as part of measures to cut down on global warming and provide gas for the generation of power and gas-based industries.

What the Chairman of Oilserv Limited is saying

Okwuosa stated that the project aimed at transporting natural gas (raw form) which would enable the production of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) among others.

He said, “The project is important to Nigeria because gas is what will help Nigeria to develop.

“Development cannot happen without energy and our greatest form of energy in terms of availability is gas.

“Gas is nothing without transportation you have to send it to where you need it and that’s what we are doing to boost development in the country.

“You can see what is happening in Europe because of Russian gas, everybody is scampering, but we have it.’’

The strategic importance of the AKK gas pipeline project comes to the fore at a time Europe, the single-largest buyer of Russian energy, is weighing the likelihood of gas-supply disruptions as the war with Ukraine continues.

As a result of activities around the AKK project, the country will see over 8 billion standard cubic feet (scf) of gas injected into the domestic pipeline.

What you should know

Recall that in June 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the construction of the $2.8 billion 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) natural gas pipeline, the single biggest gas pipeline project in Nigeria’s history, in Ajaokuta (Kogi State) and Rigachikun (Kaduna State).

The project, which took off after months of discussions in and out of the country, is expected to carry gas between the southern and northern parts of the country and will eventually extend to North Africa.

The 614 kilometres-long natural gas pipeline of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) project, is to be done on a build-and-transfer Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis. It will transport 3,500 million metric standard cubic feet per day of dehydrated gas from several gas gathering projects located in southern Nigeria.

Also, in June 2021, the Federal Government revealed that it is looking at covering the Trans-Saharan and European markets with the ongoing construction of the Ajaokuta, Kaduna, Kano Gas Pipeline, popularly known as AKK Gas Pipeline.