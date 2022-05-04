Nigeria’s race for the presidency in 2023 got a little more interesting today as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio declared his intention to run for the office of president in the 2023 elections.

The former Akwa Ibom State Governor made the formal declaration today, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in front of a massive turnout of supporters of the All Progressives Congress at the Ikot Ekpene township stadium.

Akpabio will be up against the likes of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos; Rotimi Amaechi, transportation minister, and Yahaya Bello, Kogi governor; among others for the ticket.

Earlier today, the Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi declared his intention to run for the 2023 Presidential election under the umbrella of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

What you should know

The ruling party is looking at having its presidential primary election between May 30 and June 1.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier fixed its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at N100 million.

The expression of interest form for presidential aspirants is expected to go for N30 million while the nomination form is pegged at N70 million.

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is charging its presidential aspirants, comprising N35 million for nomination forms and N5 million for expression of interest forms.