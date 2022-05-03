The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Viva Technology have listed two Nigerian startups, Primed E-health and Koolboks among 45 African startups driving innovations on the continent. The startups are to be recognised at the first edition of the Africa Tech Awards.
According to the organisers of the awards, the finalists were selected from a pool of over 300 applications topped by startups from Nigeria. Startups from Egypt, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, and Morocco were other top applicants
This pan-African initiative aims to recognise and support emerging startups that are driving innovation and development impact across the continent in three main sectors – Climate Tech, FinTech, and Health Tech.
Prime E-health, a company leveraging technology to provide health solutions emerged among the top 15 health tech companies in Africa, while Koolboks, a company offering eco-friendly, solar refrigeration products was named in the Climate Tech category. None of the country’s fintechs made the top 15 FinTech list.
What they are saying
Speaking on the award, IFC’s Managing Director Makhtar Diop, said: “The number and quality of applications received is a testament to Africa’s vibrant tech scene, which has proven to be resilient even in the face of the many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
”These Awards will help scale innovations in key sectors like climate tech, health, and financial services, which are critical to supporting the continent’s sustainable and inclusive growth,” he added.
Viva Technology Co-Presidents Maurice Lévy and Pierre Louette, and Managing Director Julie Ranty, said: “Africa is a breeding ground for talent and new ideas, and we are delighted to see so many innovative entrepreneurs participating in this first edition of the AfricaTech Awards. It is a pleasure to be able to highlight these impactful start-ups and help promote their solutions across the continent and beyond.”
The top 15 start-ups in the FinTech category
- Abela – South Africa
- Applied Logic Ltd – Niger
- Click2Sure – South Africa
- Crop2Cash – Niger
- DREAMCASH Cameroon SA – Cameroon
- Duhqa – Kenya
- eMaisha Pay – Uganda
- Franc – South Africa
- ImaliPay – Kenya
- Lipa Later – Kenya
- Neqabty – Egypt
- Popote pay – Kenya
- Premiercredit – Zambia
- Proxalys – Senegal
- Singpay2022 – Gabon
The top 15 start-ups in the Health Tech category
- Access Afya – Kenya
- BokDoc – Egypt
- Chefaa – Egypt
- Keeplyna – Tunisia
- Med – Tunisia
- Meditect – Qatar
- Primed E-Health – France, Nigeria, Uganda
- SonoCare Healthcare – Niger
- The Aviro Pocket Clinic – South Africa
- Vekta Innovations – South Africa
- Vula Mobile – Dr W Mapham – South Africa
- Wala Digital Health – Ghana
- Welnes – Egypt
- Zencey – Ivory Coast
- Zuri Health – Kenya
The top 15 start-ups in the Climate Tech category
- AGROTECH PLUS – Kenya
- ARESS (Myjoulebox) – Benin
- ATLAN Space – Morocco
- Bekia – Egypt
- Chafi – Niger
- Easy Matatu – Uganda
- Eco-V GreenTower – South Africa
- Farmtopia – Egypt
- iShamba Limited – Kenya
- Koolboks – France, Nigeria, and 12 additional countries
- Kumulus – France and Tunisia
- Seavo – Egypt
- Sunpave – Egypt
- The Awareness Company – South Africa
- WEEE Centre – Kenya
The final winners (one per category) will be announced at the first AfricaTech Awards ceremony, , which will take place during the 2022 edition of Viva Technology on June 15-18 in Paris. The three winning start-ups will benefit from access to the Viva Technology, IFC and category sponsors’ networks, as well as select one-on-one meetings with leaders and top executives in the tech industry.
Leave a Reply