The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Viva Technology have listed two Nigerian startups, Primed E-health and Koolboks among 45 African startups driving innovations on the continent. The startups are to be recognised at the first edition of the Africa Tech Awards.

According to the organisers of the awards, the finalists were selected from a pool of over 300 applications topped by startups from Nigeria. Startups from Egypt, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, and Morocco were other top applicants

This pan-African initiative aims to recognise and support emerging startups that are driving innovation and development impact across the continent in three main sectors – Climate Tech, FinTech, and Health Tech.

Prime E-health, a company leveraging technology to provide health solutions emerged among the top 15 health tech companies in Africa, while Koolboks, a company offering eco-friendly, solar refrigeration products was named in the Climate Tech category. None of the country’s fintechs made the top 15 FinTech list.

What they are saying

Speaking on the award, IFC’s Managing Director Makhtar Diop, said: “The number and quality of applications received is a testament to Africa’s vibrant tech scene, which has proven to be resilient even in the face of the many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

”These Awards will help scale innovations in key sectors like climate tech, health, and financial services, which are critical to supporting the continent’s sustainable and inclusive growth,” he added.

Viva Technology Co-Presidents Maurice Lévy and Pierre Louette, and Managing Director Julie Ranty, said: “Africa is a breeding ground for talent and new ideas, and we are delighted to see so many innovative entrepreneurs participating in this first edition of the AfricaTech Awards. It is a pleasure to be able to highlight these impactful start-ups and help promote their solutions across the continent and beyond.”

The top 15 start-ups in the FinTech category

Abela – South Africa

Applied Logic Ltd – Niger

Click2Sure – South Africa

Crop2Cash – Niger

DREAMCASH Cameroon SA – Cameroon

Duhqa – Kenya

eMaisha Pay – Uganda

Franc – South Africa

ImaliPay – Kenya

Lipa Later – Kenya

Neqabty – Egypt

Popote pay – Kenya

Premiercredit – Zambia

Proxalys – Senegal

Singpay2022 – Gabon

The top 15 start-ups in the Health Tech category

Access Afya – Kenya

BokDoc – Egypt

Chefaa – Egypt

Keeplyna – Tunisia

Med – Tunisia

Meditect – Qatar

Primed E-Health – France, Nigeria, Uganda

SonoCare Healthcare – Niger

The Aviro Pocket Clinic – South Africa

Vekta Innovations – South Africa

Vula Mobile – Dr W Mapham – South Africa

Wala Digital Health – Ghana

Welnes – Egypt

Zencey – Ivory Coast

Zuri Health – Kenya

The top 15 start-ups in the Climate Tech category

AGROTECH PLUS – Kenya

ARESS (Myjoulebox) – Benin

ATLAN Space – Morocco

Bekia – Egypt

Chafi – Niger

Easy Matatu – Uganda

Eco-V GreenTower – South Africa

Farmtopia – Egypt

iShamba Limited – Kenya

Koolboks – France, Nigeria, and 12 additional countries

Kumulus – France and Tunisia

Seavo – Egypt

Sunpave – Egypt

The Awareness Company – South Africa

WEEE Centre – Kenya

The final winners (one per category) will be announced at the first AfricaTech Awards ceremony, , which will take place during the 2022 edition of Viva Technology on June 15-18 in Paris. The three winning start-ups will benefit from access to the Viva Technology, IFC and category sponsors’ networks, as well as select one-on-one meetings with leaders and top executives in the tech industry.