Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has called for the quick intervention of the Federal Government in negotiations with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), stating that the continuity of the strike is not acceptable.

This was disclosed by the President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, in a press briefing with the Congress’ Central Working Committee (CWC) on Wednesday in Abuja, according to NAN.

Labour Minister, Sen. Chris Ngige recently claimed the union is making things difficult for both parties, as the strike which commenced in February persists.

What the NLC is saying

Wabba said the call was imperative in the interest of the Nigerian students whose education has been interrupted and who have been at home for months.

The NLC said, “In Nigeria today, we are facing a period of great injustice on the downtrodden of the society, the worse of it is that for more than three months, the children of the poor are actually at home and this is not acceptable.

“But instead of the politicians looking at the issues as a national disaster, they are discussing politics which is why there can never be equity and justice in such a system.

“As you are aware, we have communicated what we think would be able to resolve the issue with government.

“Till date, we are yet to receive any formal information of any effort being made by them to look at that recommendation, we made to them.”

On the upcoming elections, the NLC called on union leaders to defend their democratic rights, stating that “It is not a time to watch, because it is the political decision that will put food on your table, so, therefore, sitting down and wait or watch certainly will not be our portion.

“Every Nigerian worker must be active to use our ‘charter of demand’ to engage the politicians.

“We must try also to make sure that the agenda of the working class, the poor and the downtrodden finds space to be accommodated even in the political process.”

In case you missed it

ASUU, had on February 14, embarked on a 4-week total and comprehensive strike to press home their unresolved demands on the federal government.

The union on March 14, extended the industrial action by another 2 months, hinging it on the lack of seriousness on the part of the federal government to address the issues.

Some of the lecturers’ demands include funding for the revitalisation of public universities, payment of earned academic allowances, adoption of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and payment of promotion arrears.

Others are the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement and the resolution of inconsistencies in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).