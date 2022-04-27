Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States of America has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

This was announced on her official Twitter handle on Tuesday. The U.S VP tested positive for the virus despite being fully vaccinated and having received a booster shot in October 2021.

The Vice President noted that though she had no symptoms, she would isolate and follow the CDC guidelines

What the U.S VP is saying

Her Twitter post reads “Today I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms, and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines. I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted.”

According to a statement from her office, she would be working from her official residence in Washington DC for the time being until she tests negative for the virus.

Kirsten Allen, Harris’ press secretary said, “She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The vice-president will return to the White House when she tests negative,”

What you should know

Born on October 20, 1964, Kamala Harris is the 49th vice president of the United States. She was sworn in alongside President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021.

Prior to her swearing-in, she was a senator representing California. In 2010, she was elected California’s attorney general. She also served as the District Attorney of San Francisco in 2003.

In August 2021, Harris during a regional visit to Vietnam pledged to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam with additional doses.