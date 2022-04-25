The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 17 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 48,543.36 points, to reflect a growth of 0.17% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 13.64%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N45.13 billion.

At the close of market on Monday 25th April 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N26.17 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as UPDCREIT led 43 gainers, and 16 losers topped by UNITYBANK at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 5,826.92 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

UPDCREIT up +10.00% to close at N3.85

IKEJAHOTEL up +9.93% to close at N1.55

ETERNA up +9.92% to close at N7.31

OANDO up +9.90% to close at N6.44

SKYAVN up +9.89% to close at N7.00

NGX Top ASI losers

UNITYBNK down – 6.00% to close at N0.47

ACADEMY down – 5.98% to close at N1.10

JAPAUL down – 5.88% to close at N0.32

UPDC down – 4.49% to close at N0.85

WAPIC down – 4.35% to close at N0.44

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

ZENITHBANK – 35,842,261

OANDO – 30,817,441

MANSARD – 23,071,016

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ZENITHBANK – N912,150,444.20

PRESCO – N488,528,426.70

WAPCO – N471,247,792.90

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 43 gainers surpassed 16 losers.