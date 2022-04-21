The fire incident at the Makurdi branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Benue State was allegedly started from the bank’s file some before it became fierce.

This was disclosed by an eyewitness, who spoke with Nairametrics on Thursday.

According to him, the fire was noticed by some workers around the bank at around 7:30 am on Thursday, adding that the State’s Fire Service was contacted almost immediately.

How it all started

The eyewitness, Emmanuel said, “It all started from the Fuel Dome around 7:30 am this morning when we noticed the smoke, which started as a small fire and fasts turned fierce. We tried to put it out but all to no avail and called the Fire Service immediately.”

What the Fire Service is saying about the fire incident

According to Punch, the Director of Benue State Fire Service, Donald Ikyaaza, confirmed the report and said that he received a distress call about the fire incident and promptly deployed his men to the scene.

Ikyaaza said, “It was a huge fire which started at the company’s fuel dome but my men rushed to the scene and put out the fire before it could spread to other parts of the bank. Everywhere is calm now.”