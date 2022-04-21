Dr Nneka Abulokwe is a Tech and Digital governance entrepreneur, FTSE board director, international speaker, private equity NED and diversity advocate.

She’s also the CEO and Founder of MicroMax Consulting a company that provides board-level advice on digital, people-centric governance, cyber security and technology.

Early life and education

She was born to a Nigerian father and a Jamaican mother in London, England. She was brought back to Nigeria and was raised in the city of Port Harcourt, Rivers State where she lived until after her first degree at the University of Port Harcourt, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

She then went to London where she acquired a master’s degree in Imperial, Commonwealth and international studies. After her masters degree in 2001, she attended the Cranfield School of Management where she studied Leadership, Strategy, Change Management, Business Transformation.

In 2008 she got her Doctorate degree from the Cranfield School of Management as a Doctor of Business Administration, Information Technology, Governance, outsourcing and international business.

Corporate career

She got a job as Programme Manager for Compuware in 2001 where she gained experience working in change management, international programme delivery, and supply chain management.

In 2004, she left Compuware to work at Logica (CGI) where she gained experience in Management & Leadership, Offshore Deliveries, P&L Responsibility, Client/Account Management.

In 2008 she left Logica and worked as a Delivery Director for Atos where she worked till 2012 gaining experience in Account Leadership, IT Strategy, Programme Leadership, Business Transformation, Management Consulting, Business Change Management, Process Improvement, P&L Responsibility amongst others.

In 2013 she resumed her position as Executive Director at Sopria Steria a top 10 European leader in digital transformation, which provides one of the most comprehensive portfolios of end to end service offerings in the market.

Board member

Dr Nneka, in the course of her career, is a fellow of various institutions, such as The Chartered IT Institute, The Association for Project Management, APM and a Freeman of both the Technologists Livery Company, WCIT and The City of London.

She has also served as a board member for several institutions including;

Advisory board member for Cranfield School of Management

External member , Audit & Risk Committee , Chair , Financial fraud oversight committee at the university of Cambridge

Advisor , D&I council for Race Steerco at Shell

Board and Non-Executive Director (NED) at Capita

Board and Non-Executive Director (NED) at Davies Group

Entrepreneurship experience

In April 2017, she founded Micro Max consulting consultancy firm that specializes in Tech; Digital; Governance, Diversity & Inclusion and inboard and executive level advisory services in the use of technology, digital and governance to foster organizational cohesion and drive positive digital cultures.

Where she uses her global experience gained at the most senior levels to help companies and organizations achieve their goals. Through working with leadership teams to encourage cohesion, alignment and clarity of objective. Translating these into a strategy to deliver an informed, inclusive and productive workforce – through the intelligent use of technology and governance to foster positive and diverse digital cultures.

Achievements and recognition

She was Conferred Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in Queen Elizabeth Il 2019 Birthday Honours for Services to Business

Conferred Doctor of Science, Cranfield University, for Services to Business and Industry

Listed in Diligent’s 2020 Modern Governance top 100

Ranked 4th in 2018 Financial Times Top 100 most influential tech leaders

Ranked 9th, 2018 EMpower Financial Times Top 100 BAME executives and role models

Finalists for 2018 Governance Professional of the Year Award, The Governance Institute, UK

Ranked 4th in 2019 Financial Times Top 100 most influential tech leaders

Listed in the 2019 Power list 100 most influential black leaders, UK.

Listed on the 2020 Power list 100 most influential black leaders, UK.

RED top 5 Women Changing the Face of Tech 2020.

Ranked 28th in the Yahoo Finance EMpower 100 Ethnic Minority Executives List 2020.

Listed in the 2021 Power list 100 most influential black leaders, UK.

Listed in the 2022 Power list 100 most influential black leaders,UK

Charity involvement and volunteering

She volunteers at the Freeman Worshipful company of information Technologists a charity that raises funds for good causes related to the advancement of technology.

She’s a business mentor for the Cherie Blair foundation for women which helps women entrepreneurs all over the world to realize their potential

She’s a senior board advisor for Do Good Africa a charity concerned with Economic empowerment and improving the lives of people in communities all across the African continent.

She’s a Chair member of the Board Nominations committee ISACA London chapter where she guides the board to fulfill its corporate governance responsibilities.

Featured articles

Forbes, “Why Diversity Is Too Important for CEO’s to Ignore”

Governance & Compliance News, “It Is About People First And The Governance Follows” The Governance Institute, UK.