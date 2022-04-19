The FCT Administration has sealed the offices of some federal ministries and agencies over N10 billion waste collection debt owed to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB).

Some of the offices sealed on Tuesday morning include; the federal ministry of works, the federal character commission and the Merit House Maitama.

On March 30, a senior magistrate court sitting in Wuse II, Abuja had summoned the defaulters to appear before the court, which they failed to honour.

The breakdown of the money owed includes:

The Federal Ministry of Education owed N25,838,275,

The Federal Ministry of Defense owed N17,220,775.00

The Federal Character Commission owed N10,128,906.25.

The Civil Service Commission owed N2,451,649.50,

The Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission owed N21,683,750.00,

The Federal Ministry of Health N14,204,843.75.

The Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment owed N19,222,287.50,

The Federal Ministry of Works owed N9,998,625.00 and

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps owed N16,583,031.25.

What AEPB and FCTA are saying

The Director of AEPB, Mr Osilama Briamah who spoke with reporters during the sealing exercise noted that waste management and other environmental services were provided for these ministries which they had failed to pay for those services.

Giving a breakdown of the sum owed by each ministry, he said the board resulted in legal means to help recover the debts as negotiations had failed.

“We tried to negotiate to have a better way to achieve results but there was no positive response, we have given them payment plans but many of them refused to take this opportunity seriously.

“The board then resort to legal means to recover the debts. The board obtained court orders to seal the premises.

“The exercise which has just begun will cover all public and private offices owing the board,’’ he said.

Mr Ikharo Attah, the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister noted that the FCT Administration was worried about the huge amount that they are owed.

He said the recovery process was as a result of an initiative by both the FCT Minister and the FCTA Permanent Secretary to recover debts owed to the board.

“FCT Administration needs enough fund to build infrastructure and keep the city running. The administration has decided to go after the Ministries, Parastatal Agencies and Private individuals.

“We cannot wait to see government money tied down, it is wrong for people not to pay for services rendered,” Me Attah stated.

In case you missed it

Last weekend, Nairametrics had reported that the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) had threatened to seal up some government offices, hotels, plazas and other business premises due to debts owed to the board.

The AEPB is the regulatory body responsible for the protection and management of the FCT Environment.