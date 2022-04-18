The Federal Capital Territory Administration through the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has threatened to seal up some government offices, hotels, plazas and other business premises due to debts owed to the board.

The action is coming on the heels of the Task Force Team set up by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, to recover the over N10 billion owed the AEPB by the several government agencies, and business premises and residential apartments.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Director of AEPB, Mr Osilama Briamah, on Monday in Abuja.

What the Director of AEPB is saying

Brianah said, ”As workers prepare to resume work after the Easter holiday, some government offices, hotels, plazas and other business premises may be under lock and key due to debts owed to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB).”

He said that the task team had been mandated to apply all legal means to recover the huge sums of money from the debtors, adding that these debts accrued over time due to the failure of those concerned to pay for services rendered to them by the AEPB.

He said, ”All of us desire to live and work in a world-class city compared to other beautiful cities around the world.

”But we can only do that successfully if we behave as responsible citizens and paid our utility bills, especially for solid and liquid waste collection.

“Unfortunately, many agencies, residential apartments, hotels, plazas and so on, are not paying their bills as expected. That makes it difficult to raise the money needed to manage a mega-city like Abuja.’’

Enforcement to start on Tuesday morning

The AEPB boss said the seal up of the affected facilities by the task team will commence from 5.30am on Tuesday, April 19, based on a court order already obtained by the agency, with the aim of recovering the huge money being owed.

He lamented that the AEPB had made moves to provide a soft-landing for the debtors, through negotiated settlement but to no avail, noting that the only option left was to apply the legal means of enforcing the court order to seal-up the affected premises.

The Director, however, said the affected debtors could avoid the impending embarrassment by ensuring prompt payment of their liabilities.

What you should know

The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) is the regulatory body statutorily charged with the responsibility for the protection and management of the FCT Environment.

Some concerns had been raised over waste management in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja as it is fast becoming an environmental issue in Abuja, with current practices being unsustainable and resulting to visible environmental hazards.