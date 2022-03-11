The Lagos State Government has announced the immediate set up of a committee to take control of the parks and garages as it suspends the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in these locations across the state.

The action by the government is to prevent the breakdown of law and order following the leadership tussle at NURTW which led to the suspension of the Chairman of the state chapter of the union, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, by the national executive of the union.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on Thursday, saying that the state government had watched closely events in the union.

Read: Lagos moves to deliver 20 hours of power to residents with 50 megawatts of electricity

Why Lagos State Government is taking over parks, garages

According to NAN, Omotoso said the suspension of NURTW from parks and garages in the state was necessary to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents and visitors.

He said, ”Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

”After considering the provisions of the law, the government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

”The government will set up a committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.

”The government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State.’’

Read: Lagos to clamp down on fraudulent activities in housing sector

What you should know

Recall that MC Oluomo, who has been having a running battle with the national executive of the NURTW over the control of the Lagos state chapter of the union, was suspended from office with immediate effect yesterday over alleged misconduct and insubordination to the union management.

Nairametrics had reported that the Lagos State commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi, had ordered all area commanders and Divisional Police Officers to beef up security across the state and maintain visibility in their area of coverage, in order to curb any form of violence that may arise from the development at NURTW.