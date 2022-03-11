A train heading to Lagos from Ibadan has been sited refuelling after it broke down halfway through the journey leaving passengers stranded in the middle of nowhere on Thursday.

Nigerians had earlier taken to their social media accounts reacting to a train that had stopped due to lack of fuel.

In an Instagram post, a passenger aboard the train had earlier tweeted that the train broke down in the middle of nowhere thereby leaving them with unknown Chinese men who informed them that the train was out of fuel.

“Boarded Train from Ibadan to Lagos. We’re still stuck in the forest with unknown Chinese Men. They said fuel finished. What a beautiful country, Nigeria,” @isaiahobadare tweeted.

The Twitter user alleged that “Not one Engineer/Technician was on board that Train. It was after the incident, about an hour before help came and two engineers came rushing trying to fix it.”

Four hours later, the same passenger posted a video of how the same train was being refuelled with diesel which has since gone viral attracting comments from Nigerians.

Liborous Oshoma, Head Attorney at Liborous Oshoma chambers in an Instagram post wrote:

“Train from Ibadan to Lagos stops midway as diesel finished. Hope it’s not when we de fly air Nigeria tomorrow now, fuel go finish midway ooo?”

“Nothing we no go hear or see,“ he added.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation is yet to comment on the embarrassing event which left passengers stranded yesterday.

Nigerians react…

Some Nigerians have however taken to social media to condemn the government and the Nigerian Railway Corporation for the unfortunate and embarrassing incident, especially when there have been reports of insecurity along the train routes.

While the fuel should’ve been disappeared into the tank? If I were you i won’t continue the journey with the train. I will rather trek and video my way to my destination and post it on twitter to show how bad my country is. Ashiere gbogbo. — Olamilekan Gbolagade (@olamilekan7_) March 10, 2022

Yes, but it has happened unfortunately, what’s the solution in this situation? To have it towed to the terminal to be refuelled or improvise just to get it moving again? — Sola (@jimohsolz) March 10, 2022

is it supposed to be happening especially with the way the country is security-wise — Farmer 🌽 (@Viva_asubz) March 10, 2022

Wait! If you’re traveling (by car), you won’t check your fuel gauge? You’ll just head to your destination? 🤣🤣🤣 — 👑Bowale👑 (@OfficialBowale) March 10, 2022

What you should know

This comes after the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria announced last month that the corporation has provided a mechanism to stop railway vandalism and assured passengers of maximum standards and safety.

The fuel situation could also be an effect of the high prices of diesel, which the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), attributed to the difficulty in accessing foreign exchange and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.