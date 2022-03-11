Russia has promised that it will provide humanitarian corridors on a daily basis only to Russians which will commence on March 11 by 10:00 am Moscow time (0700 GMT).

According to Kyiv’s Independence, the opening will be done without seeking permission from the Ukrainian government.

Mikhail Mizintsev, Head of the National Defense Management Center of Russia noted that Kyiv “does not approve the departure of civilians towards the Russian Federations.”

What you should know

Evacuation routes will include; Mariupol, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv.

The humanitarian corridor will be opened to allow the evacuation of Russian civilians from the aforementioned Ukrainian cities.

Today, the Russian Federation will declare a ‘regime of silence’ of which the Russian defence ministry will declare a ceasefire.

While Ukrainian officials claim Russia broke the terms of previous agreements, Russia, in turn, accuses Ukrainian forces of disrupting operations.

Both countries had agreed to a temporary ceasefire to enable evacuation from various humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.

However, Russian forces failed to respect the agreement and on Wednesday night, in an airstrike, it bombed a children and maternity hospital in Mariupol, Southern Ukraine . The bombing which left many injured triggered international condemnation on Thursday.

Ukraine reacts to series of attacks by Russia

Speaking on National TV, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Russian forces failed to respect a temporary ceasefire to allow evacuations. He said not a single civilian was able to leave Mariupol on Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a televised address also said efforts to send food, water and medicine into the city failed when Russian tanks attacked a humanitarian corridor.

“This is outright terror from experienced terrorists. The world needs to know this. I have to admit it, we are all dealing with a terrorist state,” The Ukrainian President said.

He noted that Ukrainian authorities were able to evacuate almost 40,000 people from five cities on Thursday.

According to reports, talks between Ukraine and Russia’s foreign ministers on March 10, had failed.

Recall Ukrainian Government announced that it has approved the humanitarian corridor and authorized the evacuation of Nigerian students from Sumy, Northeast Ukraine following the commencement of Evacuation.