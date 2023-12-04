A diesel-laden tanker burst into flames on Monday morning in the Ojota area of Lagos State.

The incident was confirmed by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) through a post issued by the agency on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, December 4, 2023, where it stated that its personnel had been deployed to the scene.

LASTMA in its post said, “There’s a burning tanker at Ojota inward interchange. #LagosRescue and LASTMA officials are all at the scene to do the needful. Patience required from road users.”

Situation under control

Although the cause of the explosion as well as the casualty figures from the incident still appears unclear as at the time of this report, there are reports that the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) has also confirmed that the incident had been brought under control

It posted, “Situation in Ojota is under control as the peddler truck conveying Diesel inward Ketu that went on flame has been extinguished.’’