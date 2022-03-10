The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has ordered all area commanders and Divisional Police Officers to beef up security across the state and maintain visibility in their area of coverage.

This follows the security concerns as a result of the indefinite suspension of the Chairman of Lagos State Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the apex body.

According to a monitored report from Channels Television, the Commissioner during an interview said a directive has been given on the deployment and patrol of all motor parks across the country.

Alabi, in his statement, assured Lagos residents of adequate security of life and property and that the move was necessary to curb any form of violence that may arise.

What you should know

Recall that MC Oluomo, who has been having a running battle with the national executive of the NURTW over the control of the Lagos state chapter of the union, was suspended from office with immediate effect earlier today over alleged misconduct and insubordination to the union management.

Oluomo was reported to have led a protest in which he, alongside some of his supporters, accused the union at the national level of unnecessary interference in state affairs.

In a letter sent from the NURTW, Oluomo’s suspension was based on the premise that he incited members of the state chapter against the apex body, an act said to be against the NURTW constitution.

While announcing his suspension, the NURTW also directed MC Oluomo to immediately hand over the mantle of leadership to his deputy chairman and release all property belonging to the body in his possession to State Secretary, in a bid to avoid any leadership vacuum in the state.