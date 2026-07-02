LASEPA shuts 10 Lagos hotels, bars, restaurants over environmental violations

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has shut down 10 hotels, bars, restaurants and other establishments across Lagos for persistent violations of environmental regulations.

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has shut down 10 hotels, bars, restaurants and other establishments across Lagos for persistent violations of environmental regulations.

The disclosure was contained in a statement shared on LASEPA’s official X account on Thursday.

According to the agency, the enforcement exercise followed repeated warnings, abatement notices and several opportunities given to the affected businesses to comply with environmental directives.

What they are saying

LASEPA said the enforcement exercise was carried out in line with the Lagos State Government’s directive to ensure strict compliance with environmental regulations.

The agency stated that the affected establishments were found to have committed various environmental infractions, including noise pollution, air pollution, unlawful discharge of untreated effluent, obstruction of official duties and failure to comply with regulatory directives.

“The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, sealed ten establishments across different parts of Lagos State for persistent violations of environmental regulations despite repeated warnings, abatement notices, and several opportunities to comply with the Agency’s directives.”

The businesses sealed include Granduer Meridian on Obasa Akiniyi Street, Oluwaga, Ipaja; Lasola (Spazio Bar) on Ipaja Road, Fatolu Bus Stop, Ipaja; Millennium Restaurant at Gate Bus Stop, Ipaja, Ayobo; and O2 Exquisite Suites & Tower on Jimoh Akinremi Street, Akowonjo.

Others are Chirozz Hotel & Suites on Samuel Street, Akowonjo, Egbeda; House 7 Hotel on Remi Akande Street, Egbeda; House 48 on Isiba Oluwo Street, Egbeda; Exclusive Hotel at Ishan Kimishe, Akesan Bus Stop; Sabola Ventures Limited on LASU-Isheri Road, Igando; and City Int’l Motel on Chief Olu-Adegbite Street, Idimu.

More insights

LASEPA stated that Granduer Meridian, Millennium Restaurant, O2 Exquisite Suites & Tower, House 7 Hotel, House 48, Exclusive Hotel and City Int’l Motel were sealed for failing to comply with the agency’s directives despite repeated enforcement actions.

Lasola (Spazio Bar) and Chirozz Hotel & Suites were shut down over noise pollution in addition to non-compliance with LASEPA’s directives.

Sabola Ventures Limited was sealed for operating without evidence of an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and for discharging untreated effluent into public drains.

Speaking on the enforcement operation, LASEPA General Manager, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, said the agency remains committed to protecting public health and preserving the environment through strict enforcement of environmental laws across Lagos State.

He described compliance with environmental regulations as a collective responsibility and warned that the agency would continue to intensify monitoring and enforcement operations against individuals and corporate organisations whose activities endanger public health and the environment.

Ajayi also urged business owners, facility operators and residents to adopt environmentally responsible practices, comply with all regulatory requirements and cooperate with the agency’s efforts to build a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Lagos.

What you should know

The latest enforcement comes as the Lagos State Government continues to intensify compliance checks across different sectors as part of efforts to improve public safety and environmental standards.

In May 2026, the Lagos State Government sealed multiple commercial and residential properties across Lekki and Ikeja for failing to comply with mandatory elevator safety regulations.

The action followed an earlier directive requiring building owners, facility managers and developers to register and obtain safety certification for elevators in their buildings by March 31, 2026.

In June 2026, LASEPA sealed several hotels, churches, lounges and other establishments across the state over noise pollution, air pollution, obstruction of official duties and other environmental violations.

Some of the affected establishments included Golden Click Hotel, 14:02 Lounge & Bar, Max Lounge, PetroSafe Gas Station, Kilo Hotel, The Hotel Macs, Hotel Bel Am, Fecomillion Hotel, Serena Hotel and Suites, CitiLounge and Gariot.

The Lagos State Government has consistently maintained that compliance with environmental and safety regulations remains mandatory for businesses, property owners and residents across the state.