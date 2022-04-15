Electricity supply in Nigeria improved marginally on Thursday by 0.22% to 90,679.87MWh compared to 90,480.67MWh recorded in the previous day, representing the fifth consecutive rise in daily electricity supply in the country.

This is according to data tracked by Nairalytics from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Energy generated also recorded a similar increase as it rose to 91,710.44MWh on Thursday, which is 0.24% higher than the 91,493.17MWh generated on Wednesday.

A further look at the data showed that energy generation peaked at 3,940MW on Thursday, 0.36% lower than 3,954MW recorded during the previous day, while off-generation also declined by 2.53% to 3,463.6MW

Power generation and supply has seen improvements in the past five days, as the TCN restored the affected grids, which caused blackouts in some areas of the country over the weekend. Despite the improvement in energy supply and generation is still way below desired levels as Nigeria requires at least 105,000MWh of daily supply.

Highlight (14th April 2022)

Peak generation – 3,940MW (-0.36%)

Off-peak generation – 3,463.6MW (-2.53%)

Energy generated – 91,710.44MWh (+0.24%)

Energy sent out – 90,679.887MWh (+0.22%)

Also, the highest frequency for the day was 50.54Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49Hz. Meanwhile, 98.88% of the total energy generated on Thursday was sent, slightly lower than 98.89% sent out in the previous day.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country.

The resumption of some normalcy in the supply of electricity will go a long way in serving as succour for the Nigerian populace.