In reaction to the official declaration of Professor Yemi Osinbajo to join the 2023 presidential race, Nigerians are calling on Akinwunmi Ambode to re-contest for the Lagos gubernatorial seat.

Professor Osinbajo made his declaration today in a video broadcast on his official Twitter account.

Mr Ambode is the former Governor of Lagos state who served from 2015 to 2019. Mr Ambode ran for office in 2015 under the umbrella of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and emerged the winner defeating the PDP candidate with 150,000 votes.

He ran again for the seat in 2019 and lost in the gubernatorial primaries to Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu the present governor of Lagos State.

Interestingly, both Osinbajo and Ambode are proteges of former Lagos State Governor and founder of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who will also be making an attempt for the top job in Nigeria.

See some of the reactions on Twitter

@Dayvee_Ade say “Ambode needs to run for governor… this is the best time to destroy everything that is connected to Tinubu… he’s the only candidate with any real chance against the donkey called Babajide.”

@Jchyvile said, “Ambode sincerely had good plans for Lagos as Governor then, I saw some of the things he did in different parts of Lagos which many benefits from now….but one frog eyed hooligan won’t let good things happen.”

@d_spontaneous said “I’ll personally campaign for him if he dares to run under any party aside APC.”

@zicodusu said, “Ambode is not even bold enough to decamp after all the humiliation, he is still in the APC so how is he going to declare to run.”

@ Abbeytoks01 said “Who is better than Ambode? Anyway, I can’t blame guy sha… mentality of great gran father still Dey your head… mumu fan Sanwos End Sars.”

The road to the 2023 Presidential election seems to be heating up as a lot of political big weights including Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

Others are former Rivers State Gover and current Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, current Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; current Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi; and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose.