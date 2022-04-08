An Abuja Division of the Federal High court has squashed 8 out of the 15 count terrorism charges proffered against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Today was slated for ruling on whether Nnamdi Kanu, will be discharged from the 15-count terrorism charge instituted against him by the federal government.

Justice Binta Nyako, struck out counts 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. Mr Kanu is now to stand trial on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15.

What happened in court

When the matter was called up, Mr Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, adopted his application and prayed the court to strike out the entire charges against his client.

In her ruling, Justice Nyako struck out 8 counts out of the 15 charges. She said, “In this instant preliminary objection application, I have read the counts and counts 6,7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 have not disclosed any offense,” Justice Nyako held.

Ruling on the preliminary objection, Justice Nyako said, “Rendition for the purpose of criminal investigation is allowed. In the instant case, there is a bench warrant on the defendant, suffice it to say, he is a fugitive before the court.

“On the issue of proscription of IPOB, this issue is still on appeal, the order proscribing the organization is still subsisting until it is vacated.”

Arguing on Mr Kanu’s bail application, Mr Ozekhome noted that until a person is tried and convicted, he should be allowed to walk free.

He contended that because of the presumption of innocence, Kanu is innocent until proven otherwise.

“I humbly urge my Lord to use your discretion to grant him bail subject to my lord’s condition. You can limit him to stay in my house and I will not allow him to move around,” Mr Ozekhome said jokingly.

M.S. Labaran, Counsel to the FG prayed the court to refuse the bail application on the grounds that Mr Kanu had allegedly violated the earlier bail granted to him.

“My Lord granted him bail in 2017 on health grounds, but since then till date, no medical record was submitted to the court until he jumped bail.

“What we should be saying is contempt of court because he has flagrantly violated the orders of the court,” Mr Labaran said.

The matter was adjourned to May 18 and 16 to start by 2.30pm for ruling on the bail application.