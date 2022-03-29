The Nigerian Railway Corporation has announced that it has temporarily suspended operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route, coming after it confirmed a terrorist attack on the route.

The NRC disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Media reports stated that the Kaduna-bound train derailed after the improvised explosive device planted by these bandits went off

What the NRC is saying

The Corporation stated “Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, Train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route has been temporarily suspended.

“Further Communication would be given in due course.

Nairametrics reported earlier that the Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, confirmed an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train by suspected bandits on Monday night, although he said that information on the attack is still sketchy.

Okhiria said, ‘’Information concerning the attack was still sketchy, and no concrete information could be given at the moment.

”We have confirmed the attack, but we cannot give you much information right now. From the reports we have gotten, most of the passengers have gone into hiding and the officials on board are yet to give us report of the situation.

”There are reports of gunshots and the train derailed due to the attack.’’

This is a developing story…