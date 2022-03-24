Chemical and Allied Products Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Ifeoma Chuks-Adizue and Mr. Yomi Adenson as Executive Directors of the company.

This was disclosed through a notice filed with the Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Ayomipo Wey.

Mrs. Ifeoma Chuks-Adizue was appointed as Executive Director, Commercial while Mr. Yomi Adenson was appointed Executive Director, Finance and Risk. Both appointments are to be effective from April 1, 2022.

About Mrs. Ifeoma Chuks-Adizue

Mrs. Ifeoma is a seasoned commercial professional with in-depth experience in Brand Management, Sales, Media garnered over 17 years’ experience building brands, people and businesses across Africa within global FMCG companies. She joined CAP Plc in February 2021 as the Chief Commercial Officer leading the development and execution of strategies to deliver the business growth agenda.

Prior to joining CAP Plc, Mrs. Ifeoma was Head of Marketing Cocoa Beverages at Cadbury Nigeria, responsible for the growth of the business across Nigeria and Ghana as well as leading the Equity and Innovation agenda for the category across the Middle East and Africa. Prior to joining Cadbury, she worked with Procter & Gamble for over 12-years, holding various senior sales and marketing roles.

Mrs. Ifeoma is passionate about the all-round growth of people, especially women. She is the author of the books – ‘The Uncommon Woman’ and ‘Made For MORE’ and Founder of the Uncommon Woman Movement, an online platform focused on helping career women birth the ‘MORE’ in them whilst growing in their careers and being a positive pillar in their homes. Ifeoma holds a degree in Economics from the University of Jos where she graduated top of her class. She is a Registered Practitioner of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and serves as a Non-Executive Director on the board of FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited.

About Mr. Yomi Adenson

Mr. Yomi Adenson is an adroit finance professional and a seasoned Accountant with 17 years plus experience, contributing to topline growth, business risk assessment and corporate governance, cost analysis, margin management and enhancement of bottom-line performance. His areas of specialty include treasury management, financial control, process improvement, financial planning, tax and regulatory compliance, negotiation, strategy and leadership.

Mr. Yomi joined CAP Plc in June 2021 as Chief Finance Officer with responsibility for the finance and risk management functions. Prior to joining CAP Plc, Mr. Yomi was the Senior Finance Manager (General Manager – Finance) at Promasidor Nigeria Limited, a company he worked with for over 13 years.

Prior to Promasidor, he worked with May & Baker Nigeria Plc and former Dunlop Nigeria Plc. Yomi has a strong accounting background, a Master’s in Business Administration in Finance, and an alumnus of the Manchester Business School Leadership Program, Hub of Finance Transformation and CFO University – USA. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN), a serving board member of the Taxation and Fiscal Policy of ICAN, and a serving board member of Quality Education for All Students (QEFAS) preparatory school in Nigeria