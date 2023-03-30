Key Highlights
- The Company reports its profit after tax to be 112% higher compared to last year
Chemical and Allied Products Plc has released its audited results for the period ended December 31st, 2022 reporting a profit after tax of N2.4 billion.
This represents a 112% increase from the N1.1 billion which the company reported during the same period in 2021.
Key details of the audited financial report are summarized below
Revenue
- December 2022: N19.2 billion
- December 2021: N14.2 billion
- Change: +35%
Gross profit
- December 2022: N7.6 billion
- December 2021: N4.5 billion
- Change: +67%
Total operating profit
- December 2022: N3.1 billion
- December 2021: N1.4 billion
- Change: +109%
Pre-tax profit
- December 2022: N3.4 billion
- December 2021: N1.7 billion
- Change: +99%
Net Profit after tax
- December 2022: N2.4 billion
- December 2021: N1.1 billion
- Change: +112%
