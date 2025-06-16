Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP Plc) has announced the appointment of Mr. Oladele Ajayi as Non-Executive Director of the company.

The disclosure was made through a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), and signed by the Company Secretary, Aramide Nwokediuko.

According to the release, the appointment, made in line with Article 95 of the company’s Articles of Association, took effect from June 12, 2025.

The board expressed full confidence in Mr. Ajayi’s appointment, citing the depth of his experience.

“The Board warmly welcomes Mr. Ajayi and has no doubt that his wealth of experience across international markets and diverse industries will enrich the deliberations of the Board,” the statement read.

Mr. Oladele Ajayi

Mr. Ajayi is a seasoned business leader with over two decades of experience driving growth, operational efficiency, and strategic transformation across various industries and regions.

He holds a PhD from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, United Kingdom, and has undertaken additional executive training, including the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School and a marketing diploma from the Institute of Marketing Managers, Johannesburg.

Mr. Ajayi has held a number of leadership roles, including Managing Director/CEO at UAC Foods Limited. He also worked within the Heineken Group in several senior capacities, including as Managing Director for Central and East Africa and Heineken Hungary.

His previous board roles include Chairman of Sierra Leone Brewery Ltd (SLBL) and Brasseries et Limonaderies du Rwanda (BRALIRWA), as well as directorships at Breweries Limited, Brasserie de Bourbon in La Réunion, and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC.

Currently, Mr. Ajayi serves as a Non-Executive Director on the boards of Champion Breweries PLC, Grand Cereal Limited, MDS Logistics Limited, Molly Specialist Hospital, and UPDC PLC (as an Alternate Director).

About the company

Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP Plc) is a Nigerian-based manufacturer and distributor of paints and coatings, serving both decorative and industrial markets. Its product range includes indoor and outdoor paints, specialty and protective coatings, as well as primers and other finishing solutions.

CAP Plc markets its products under brands such as Dulux Regular, Dulux Trade, Caplux, Sandtex, and Hempel.

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Lagos, CAP Plc operates as a subsidiary of UAC of Nigeria PLC, one of Nigeria’s longstanding conglomerates.

As of market close on June 16, 2025, shares of the company were priced at N42.85, reflecting a year-to-date performance of 12.76%.