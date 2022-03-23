Okomu Oil Plc has announced changes to the board of directors following the resignation of Dr. Luc Boedt and Mr. Philippe De Traux De Wardin as Non-Executive Directors of the company. Subsequently, the company has appointed Mr. Philippe Fabri and Mrs. Isabelle Chevalley to the board.

This was disclosed through a notice filed with the Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Chukwuebuka Omerole.

The resignation of Dr. Luc Boedt and Mr. Philippe De Traux De Wardin as Non-Executive Directors of the Board took effect from February 2nd, 2022.

The appointment of Mr. Philippe Fabri and Mrs. Isabelle Chevalley to occupy the positions of Non-Executive Director and Independent Non-Executive Director, respectively, is effective from March 16th, 2022.

About the appointees

Mr. Philippe Febri is a graduate of Boston University, Massachusetts. He is a specialist in Business Management and Finance. He worked at Petercam in Brussels, Belgium as an Equity Analyst in 2010, Ecologis in Brussels, Belgium as a Project Manager in 2011, Bollore Group in London, the United Kingdom as a Project Manager in 2013, Socfin Group, Fribourg, Switzerland, as a Palm Oil and Rubber Trader in 2017, Financial Controller in 2020 and is currently a Chief Executive at Socfin Group, Fribourg, Switzerland.

Dr. Isabelle Chevalley has a Ph.D. in Science with a specialization in Phytochemistry and Alimentary Chemistry from the University of Lausanne in 2000. She has over 20 years of experience in the field of renewable energies in Europe and Africa.

She was the former President of the Swiss Wind Energy Association Suisse Eole and was a member organizing committee of the Swiss renewable energy fair Energissima and Greentech in Fribourg.

She founded the Swiss-Africa Parliamentary group, which is committed to the countries of West Africa within the NGO Nouvelle Planete. She also advises the speaker of the parliament of Burkina Faso and holds a diplomatic passport from that country.