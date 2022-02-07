Okomu Oil Plc has released a notice confirming the incidence of a gunmen attack on the company’s rubber plantation on the 1st of February 2022.

The notice which was signed by the Company’s secretary, Chukwuebuka Omerole, and filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited, was addressed to shareholders and the investing public.

The company specializes in the cultivation of oil palm and in the extraction, refining, and processing of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil for resale.

According to the notice, the incidence occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 1st February 2022, in which a number of gunmen armed with rifles stormed the company’s plantation located at Okomu-Udo, Ovia South-West Local Government Area, Edo State.

The attack on the plantation left one person dead, while three excavators and 90 hectares of the rubber plantation were set ablaze.

Despite the attack, the company states that work has commenced normally and disruption are minimal, as the Police and other security agencies are liasing with the Management to secure the company and its workers in order to forestall any further attacks of this nature in the future.

What you should know

The company had recently reported its 2021 FY Unaudited Financial Statement showing impressive performance in top and bottom income line items.

The financial result revealed a 60% growth in revenue from N23.41 billion in 2020 to N37.46 billion in the current period.

However, in Q4 2021, the company reported a 33.82% growth in revenue of N4.79 billion from N6.41 billion in the corresponding period of 2020, while net profit in the same quarter, stood at N2.45 billion.