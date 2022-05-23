For the week ending May 27th, 2022, Nairametrics has gathered the corporate actions of different companies, such as dividend payments investors could look forward to this week.

Seplat Energy Plc

Seplat Energy Plc declared a dividend of 2.5 cents per ordinary share for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2021, with a payment date of May 25th, 2022.

The company closed its register of members on May 6, 2022. Hence, only shareholders who have registered their names on or before May 6, 2022, will be eligible for dividend payment.

The exchange rate for dividend payment, according to an earlier disclosure, is 1 USD = 416.55 NGN 1 USD = 0.7976 GBP, which was determined by reference to the exchange rates applicable to the US dollar available on 29th April 2022.

Seplat Energy Plc has 588,444,561 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N764.92 billion.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 99.98% from N650.00 at the beginning of the year to N1299.90 as at the time of writing this report.

Stanbic IBTC Plc

Stanbic IBTC Plc declared a dividend payment of N2.00 per ordinary share of 50k each, for the financial year ended 31, December 2021, representing a total of N25.91 billion to be paid to shareholders on May 27, 2022.

The bank closed its register on April 14, 2022, which means that only shareholders who have registered their names with the registrars before April 14, 2022, will be eligible for payment.

The company will be holding its 10th Annual General Meeting on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Eko Hotel & Suites, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island Lagos.

Stanbic IBTC Plc has outstanding shares of 12,956,997,163, with a market capitalization of N447.02 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have depreciated by 4.17% from N36.00 at the beginning of the year to N34.50 as at the time of writing this report.

Okomu Oil Plc

Okomu Oil Plc had declared a dividend of N8.00 per ordinary share of 50k each, for the financial year ended 31, December 2021, representing a total of N7.63 billion to be paid to shareholders on May 25, 2022.

The company closed its register on April 25, 2022, which means that only shareholders who have registered their names with the registrars before April 25, 2022, will be eligible for payment.

The company will be holding its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Harbour Point Event Center, Victoria Island Lagos.

Okomu Oil Plc has a total outstanding share of 953,910,000 with a market capitalization of N205.09 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 51.41% from N142.00 at the beginning of the year to N215.00 as at the time of writing this report.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc declared a dividend payment of N0.45 per ordinary share of 50k each, for the financial year ended 31, December 2021, representing a total of N538 million to be paid to shareholders on May 27, 2022.

The company closed its register on April 25, 2022, which means that only shareholders who have registered their names with the registrars before April 25, 2022, will be eligible for payment.

The company will be holding its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at GSK House, 1, Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju, Lagos.

GSK Plc has outstanding shares of 1,195,876,488 with a market capitalization of N8.31 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 16.81% from N5.95 at the beginning of the year to N6.95 as at the time of writing this report.

Prestige Assurance Plc

Prestige Assurance Plc declared a dividend payment of N0.015 per ordinary share of 50k each, for the financial year ended 31, December 2021, representing a total of N198.79 million to be paid to shareholders on May 27, 2022.

The company will close its register from May 23, 2022, which means that only shareholders who have registered their names with the registrars before May 23, 2022, will be eligible for payment.

The company will be holding its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Prestige Assurance Plc has outstanding shares of 13,252,561,890 with a market capitalization of N5.57 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have depreciated by 17.65% from N0.51 at the beginning of the year to N0.42 at the time of writing this report.