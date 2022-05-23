The management of Konga Food, the online food delivery arm of Nigeria’s composite e-commerce giant, has assured Nigerian food lovers of exciting times ahead, beginning with the offer of 14 days of free delivery to mark its formal entry into the market.

Konga Food is equally introducing the fastest delivery times in the online food delivery segment in Nigeria, in addition to a host of freebies and other incentives.

Customers can now enjoy placing orders with no minimum order value or quantity from an array of the most popular and trusted food vendors via Konga Food, free bottle of Coca Cola on every order placed and blazing fast delivery daily, including on weekends.

With Konga Food officially flagging off its operations in several locations across Lagos, including Victoria Island, Lekki, Ikoyi, Ikate, Ikeja, Opebi, Allen Avenue, Ogba, Agege, Iyana Ipaja, Ikotun, Gbagada, Ilupeju, Oshodi, Yaba and Surulere, among others, with over 400 leading restaurant and grocery chains, as well as other choice food outlets on its list, customers have also been urged to look forward to the brand’s rollout in other major cities across Nigeria, a massive upgrade on prevailing standards in the market and to the promise of something big in the next 30 days.

‘‘We are determined to raise the standard of service delivery by offering Nigerian food lovers more interesting options, unique offerings, greater convenience, and a tech-driven, highly interactive experience,’’ stated Ajibola Olayiwola, Head, Konga Food. ‘‘There is so much more in the pipeline that we will soon be rolling out to delight our customers in the coming days and we urge everyone to stay onboard by following us on social media via @konga_food.

‘‘Also, please make sure you download the Konga Food app on the Google Play Store and the App Store for Android and iOS users, respectively, to enjoy our offer of free delivery,’’ he added.

Orders can also be processed via www.kongafood.com.

Meanwhile, the management of Konga Food is also intent on sensible and creative differentiation to assure quality and improve customer satisfaction. Customers can monitor the real-time status of their orders via the app to see if it is being prepared, picked up or delivered – a revolutionary upgrade in existing standards – while also tracking and following the courier along the delivery route.

Users can also rate their experience after every food order, a measure that is bound to place the customer in greater control, while offering more proactive feedback opportunities to boost their satisfaction levels.