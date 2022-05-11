At the end of the day’s trading session, Okomu Oil Plc share price appreciated by 10.00% to close at N205.70 per share, taking the market capitalization to N196.22 billion.

The FMCG company’s share price increase can be linked to investors’ optimistic sentiment, which sparked buy-interests, pushing the company’s worth up by 1000 basis points.

Hence, the rally in the shares of the company resulted in a gain of N17.84 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on Nigeria’s stock exchange.

The shares of the quoted company increased from N187.00 per share at the start of the trading day to N205.70 per share, the highest price traded at the close of the market, to represent a growth of 10.00% which in monetary terms is N18.70.

Stock performance summary

The buy interests witnessed in the shares of Okomu oil Plc positively influenced the company’s market capitalization from N178.38 billion to N196.22 billion at the end of the day’s trading activities, taking the gains to N17.84 billion.

The shares of the company have gained 44.86% from year-to-date, starting the year at N142.00 and currently traded at N205.70. The company’s shares are currently trading at their 52-week high at N205.70.

However, the shares of the company have returned gains of about 98.74% for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N103.50 per share.

During the day’s trading hours, 290,219 ordinary shares of Okomu Oil Plc worth about N59.68 million, were exchanged in 56 executed deals.

What you should know

At the end of the day’s trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization appreciated by 1.99% from the previous trading day, to close at 52,838.45 index points and N28.49 trillion respectively.