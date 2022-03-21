In Nigeria, battery failure is one of the top problems among car owners. Nigeria needs about 5 million batteries every year, this includes solar, forklift, cranes, and other heavy-duty equipment. For a country with an annual demand of 720,000 vehicles and an annual battery demand of 5 million, you would agree that this is a very big issue Nigerians are struggling with.

Under ideal conditions, car batteries should typically last 3-5 years. But these days, you would be lucky if your car battery lasts for a year. While climate, electronic demands and driving habits all play a role in the lifespan of your battery. But for Nigerians, an influx of fake car batteries are responsible for the rising cases of battery failures for car owners.

According to an automobile expert, 80% of modern car problems considered to be electrical problems are caused by battery issues. Electrical issues such as power seats, the car stereo, wiper blades, electric side mirrors and even acceleration. For instance, to accelerate, fast cars require speed coils and if these coils are not getting currents, it won’t fire well. Oftentimes in Nigeria, a 75 amps battery is 55 amps in actual capacity. Many dubious retailers manipulate the labels of some product with the aim of deceiving unsuspecting buyers.

To combat this growing problem for Nigerian motorists, the CEO of Emilinks Limited Mr. Solomon Chukwuemeka Nwadiogbu; a major importer of European quality products, has introduced a range of high-quality car batteries. According to him;

“The use of bad batteries will affect the engines of automobiles. We see a serious threat because of the influx of substandard batteries into the country. Substandard products are a threat to the economy as people waste hard earned money to buy these products. The average going cost for a car battery now is N30,000, and going by Nigeria’s annual battery demand of 5,000,000, it means we are losing a whopping N150 billion naira annually to fake automobile batteries. The Koreans and the Chinese have made Nigeria a dumping ground for fake batteries. This is a heavy colossal waste to our economy and mustn’t be tolerated anymore!”

Apart from these massive financial losses, there are also the negative effects using fake car batteries have on the car. When you have a weak battery, your car ends up putting additional stress on healthy parts. The charging system, starter motor or starter solenoid can be affected. These parts can malfunction because they’re drawing excessive voltage to compensate for the lack of battery power. Leave this problem unresolved, and you could wind up replacing expensive electrical parts–typically without warning.

Mr. Solomon further added; “Our batteries are ‘follow-come’, same quality as the ones that comes with a brand new car. We have them in different sizes; 65 amps, 75 amps, 63 amps, 77 amps, 90 amps, 140 amps, 190 amps, and 100 amps. They are all made in Europe and have 3 – 5 years lifespan so long as the car’s charging system is ok. Nigerian motorists will also enjoy 2-3 years extended warranty on every car battery they buy from us. Our prices range between 50,000 – 60,000 depending on their capacity. Interested companies, end users and distributors can contact us on our hotline 07045273131. ”

A Tradition of Adding Value

This is one of our intervention campaigns to allow Nigerians to enjoy quality products at very affordable prices on all Emilinks Limited products for the next 30 days starting from the 21st of March, 2022. All products will be made available to customers directly from the company warehouse located in Lagos. This doesn’t in anyway hinder nationwide delivery to other states across the country.

According to the CEO, Solomon Chukwuemeka Nwadiogbu; “As a company, we make it a matter of principle to positively impact and add value to our society. A simple Google search will reveal several campaigns in the past that we have launched to impact our industry as well as the Nigerian society at large.”

He further added; “we’ve also empowered the Nigerian youths to promote the importance of quality doors through our #MyDoorStory campaign that financially rewarded 300 Nigerians in a creative writing competition. Through the Emilinks Welfare foundation, we fed 1000 Nigerians daily from January to October during the 2020 global pandemic. Over 1500 people received 50kg bags of rice and 5 litres of oil. We empowered widows and paid for medical bills of many. For us, adding value is a tradition we strongly uphold through the products we sell and through our giving back campaigns.”