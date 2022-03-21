The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has advised travellers in Lagos to arrive at the airports earlier than usual due to the commissioning of a newly built international terminal at the Murtala Mohammed Airport.

This was disclosed by FAAN in a statement on Monday morning.

This comes as reports emerged that President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos on Tuesday for the commissioning of several key projects.

What FAAN is saying

FAAN stated, “All travellers and airport users are advised to get to the airport earlier than usual, due to heightened security and logistics arrangements on ground.”

It added that the reason for the notification is to alert passengers and the general public that the newly built terminal at the Murtala Mohammed Airport would be commissioned on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

President Buhari is also expected to be in Lagos to commission the Dangote Fertiliser Plant.

He is expected to have a facility tour of the Dangote TPA fertiliser plant and inspection tour of the 650,000 BPO Oil refinery and 900,000 TPA Polypropylene Plant and the Lekki Deep seaport.

