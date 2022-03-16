The Banking Index, which tracks the daily performance of quoted banks on the Exchange, depreciated by 0.59%, from 449.13 points the previous day, to 446.50 points, at the end of the day’s trading session.

The decrease recorded in the banking index was driven mainly by Zenith Bank Plc, GTCo Plc, and Access Bank Plc which depreciated by 1.49%, 0.19%, and 0.95% respectively.

Stock performance summary

Zenith Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc share price depreciated from N26.80 to N26.40, reflecting a decline of 1.49% at the end of the day’s trading session.

The drop in share price of the bank reflected in the decline of the market capitalization from N841.43 billion to N828.87 billion bringing the loss to N12.56 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The shares of Zenith Bank have appreciated by 4.97% from year-to-date starting at N25.15 and currently traded at N26.40. However, the shares of the company have returned about 35.38% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N19.50 per share.

GT Holding Co Plc

GT Holding Co (GTCO) Plc share price declined from N26.20 to N26.15, reflecting a decline of 0.19% at the end of the trading session.

The decrease in share prices took the market capitalization down from N771.10 billion to N769.63 billion resulting in a loss of N1.47 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The shares of the bank have appreciated by 0.58% from year-to-date, starting the year at N26.00 and currently traded at N26.15. However, the shares of the company have returned about 9.41% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N23.90 per share.

Access Bank Plc

Access Bank Plc share price depreciated from N10.50 to 10.40, reflecting a decrease of 0.95% at the end of the day’s trading session.

The decrease in share prices of the bank took the market capitalization from N373.22 billion to N369.67 billion bringing the loss to N3.55 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The shares of Access Bank Plc have appreciated by 11.83% from year-to-date, starting the year at N9.30 and currently traded at N10.40. However, the shares of the company have returned about 47.52% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N7.05 per share.

What you should know

At the end of today’s trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization appreciated by 0.05% from the previous trading day, to close at 47,364.46 index points and N25.53 trillion respectively.