The combined market capitalization of stocks worth over one trillion (SWOOTs) appreciated by 0.28% to close at N18.23 trillion from N18.18 trillion the previous week, reflecting a gain of N50.89 billion. Stocks included in this classification are AIRTELAFRICA, BUA CEMENT, DANGOTE CEMENT, NESTLE, MTNN Plc, and recently, BUA FOODS.

Stock Performance:

MTNN Plc – N206.00

MTNN Plc’s share price, at the end of the trading week, grew by 1.2% to close at N206 per share, taking its market capitalization to N4.19 trillion at the end of the five trading sessions of the week. The communications company, a competitor with Airtel Nig Plc, has a total market capitalization of N4.19 trillion, N542 billion lower than Airtel Africa’s current market value.

MTNN Plc is the third-highest in market value on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The company released its 2021 FY financial result, reflecting a 22.90% growth in revenue for the period, while profit after tax grew significantly by 45.53% from N205.21 billion in FY 2020 to N298.65 billion in the current period.

Other companies under the SWOOT classification remained unchanged in share prices and their performances are summarized below:

Nestle Nigeria Plc – N1,435

Nestle Nigeria Plc’s share price remained unchanged to close the week at N1,435.00 per share, amidst sell-offs and buy-interests during the trading week. The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods company currently has a market capitalization of N1.14 trillion. Nestle Nigeria Plc is one of the two companies under the NGX Consumer goods Index to be worth over a trillion.

The FY 2021 financial result revealed an FY 2021 results revealing a profit of N40 billion, representing a marginal 2% increase from the prior-year period as revenue grew by 23%. Earnings per share for the period was at N50.51 and the company is set to pay N25.50 per share as the final dividend to its shareholders.

BUA Cement Plc – N70.75

BUA Cement Plc’s share price remained unchanged to close at N70.75 from N69.95, with the market capitalization standing at N2.40 trillion at the end of the trading week.

The company’s Q4 2021 financial report revealed revenue of N70.43 billion, reflecting a growth of 33.15% from N52.89 billion in 2020. Similarly, net income increased by N7.06 billion, reflecting a 37.60% increase from N18.78 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020, to N25.84 billion in the current period.

Dangote Cement Plc – N273.50

Dangote Cement Plc’s share price remained unchanged to close at N273.50 at the end of the trading week as the company’s market capitalization stood at N4.66 trillion. The company, which is a competitor of Bua Cement Plc and Wapco Plc, has a total Market capitalization of N4.66 trillion.

Dangote Cement Plc is currently the second most-valued company quoted on the exchange and makes up roughly 26% of the total market capitalization of all stocks worth over one trillion.

The FY 2021 financial result revealed released its 2021 FY results reporting a profit of N364 billion during the period, representing a 32% increase Y-o-Y. The company has proposed a final dividend of N20.00 per share for FY 2021, a 25% increase compared to what was paid a year earlier, N16.00.

Airtel Africa Plc – N1,260.00

Airtel Africa Plc’s share price remained unchanged to stand at N1260.00 per share at the end of the trading week, with a market capitalization of N4.74 trillion.

Airtel Africa Plc ended the week as the most capitalized company on the exchange once again, vying for the position with Dangote Cement Plc by N74 billion.

Airtel Africa Plc, the telecom giant, has released its 2021 9-month Unaudited Financial Statement revealing a 22.5% growth in revenue from $2.85 billion in 2020 to $3.49 billion in the current period.

Net profit for the nine-month period appreciated significantly by 97.3% from $261 million in 2020 to $514 million.

BUA Foods Plc – N61.40

BUA Foods Plc’s share price remained unchanged to close at N61.40, with the market capitalization standing at N1.11 trillion at the end of the trading week.

BUA Foods is a newly listed company on the exchange; however, the Q4 financial result revealed a 36.37% growth in Profit after Tax from N14.81 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020 to N20.20 billion in the period reported.

The FMCG company, reported revenue of N92.61 billion, reflecting a growth of 39.62% from N66.34 billion in the corresponding period of 2020.