BUA Foods Plc has released its financial statements for the first quarter ended 31st March 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N136.3 billion.

This represents a 118.70% increase compared to the N62.3 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2024, driven by higher turnover and lower finance costs.

Turnover for the quarter stood at N442.06 billion, reflecting a 23.85% year-on-year rise from N356.9 billion in Q1 2024, supported by contributions across the company’s various product segments.

Fortified sugar contributed the largest portion of revenue at N165.8 billion, followed by bakery flour at N163.2 billion.

Non-fortified sugar generated N45.1 billion, while pasta accounted for N41.5 billion. The remainder came from other product categories.

As turnover soared, the cost of sales also spiked by 16.42%, increasing from N241.5 billion in Q1 2024 to N281.1 billion in the current quarter.

Despite this, gross profit grew, rising to N160.9 billion, up 39.41% from N115.4 billion a year earlier.

Less favorably, administrative expenses more than doubled to N11.3 billion, representing a 149.50% increase, while selling and distribution expenses also rose by 13.30% to N11.07 billion.

Nothingness, operating profit reached N138.9 billion, marking a 32.67% increase from N104.7 billion in the same period last year.

BUA Foods also reduced finance costs by 75.13%, from N15.1 billion in Q1 2024 to N3.7 billion.

On the balance sheet, total assets grew to N1.1 trillion, up by 4.30%, while retained earnings increased by 29.76% to N546.2 billion.

Key Highlights:

Turnover: N442.06 billion, +23.85% YoY

Cost of Sales: N281.1 billion, +16.42% YoY

Gross Profit: N160.9 billion, +39.41% YoY

Administrative Expenses: N11.3 billion, +149.50% YoY

Selling & Distribution Expenses: N11.07 billion, +13.30% YoY

Operating Profit: N138.9 billion, +32.67% YoY

Pre-tax Profit: N136.3 billion, +118.70% YoY

Retained Earnings: N546.2 billion, +29.76% YoY

As of market close on 30th April 2025, shares of the company were priced at N418, reflecting a 0.72% year-to-date performance on the Nigerian stock market.