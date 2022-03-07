The Nigerian Government has stated that its citizens would not be drafted to fight in Ukraine, where Russian troops are bombing cities and destroying neighbourhoods with gunfire.

This comes after allegations of purported volunteer recruitment in the country to fight on Ukraine’s side. The Ukrainian embassy, according to Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry, has denied any involvement in the claimed exercise.

According to a ministry statement, the embassy verified that a number of Nigerians had approached it signalling their intent to join the battle.

What the Nigeria government is saying

The statement read, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the Embassy to verify the speculation. The Ukrainian Embassy refuted the allegation, but confirmed that a number of Nigerians had approached the Embassy indicating their willingness to fight on the side of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.”

The embassy also distanced itself from claims that it was requesting $1,000 from each Nigerian volunteer for air ticket and visa.

“Nigeria discourages the use of mercenaries anywhere in the world and will not tolerate the recruitment, in Nigeria, of Nigerians as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world,” the ministry’s spokesperson said.

The Federal Government says it will continue to engage with the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant authorities to prevent this possibility.

What you should know

Senegal also issued a warning against volunteers fighting Russians in Ukraine. The country’s government ordered the Ukrainian envoy to take down a Facebook post urging Senegalese volunteers to join the war effort.