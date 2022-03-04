The news of the reported announcement of the Ukrainian Embassy in Nigeria that Nigerians who are volunteering to travel to Ukraine to fight the Russian forces must provide $1,000 for ticket and visa has elicited various reactions from Nigerians.

The Ukrainian embassy which had its premises besieged by numerous Nigerians who expressed readiness to join the Ukrainian side said that in addition to the money needed for airfare and visa by these volunteers, proof of evidence of military experience, passports among others are expected to be provided.

Why the $1,000 is needed by Nigerian volunteers

According to media reports, the Ukrainian Embassy official revealed that the $1,000 cost is as a result of the difficulty in travelling to Ukraine since the closure of the airspace due to the war.

He said that the only way to enter Ukraine is to fly through countries that have borders with Ukraine, noting that these countries are part of the European Union (EU) and as such visa will be needed to visit them.

He said since Nigerians needed visas to visit their border countries like Romania and Poland, Hungary, it would be difficult for them to use the land borders.

This has not gone down well with some Nigerians who lamented that the cost of travelling to Ukraine is too high.

Here are some of the reactions from Nigerians on social media;

A Twitter user by name NEFERTITI in her post while reacting to the compulsory provision of $1,000 for ticket and visa for Nigerians willing to travel to Ukraine to fight Russian forces said, someone is willing to die for your cause, but they must pay to fight, is this not internalized dislike for blacks.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria said & I quote; “Nigerians who intend to fight for Ukraine against Russia, must provide $1,000 for their ticket & Visa.” Someone is willing to die for your cause, but they must pay to die? Is this internalized dislike for blacks? — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) March 4, 2022

Odinala Ndi Igbo in his tweet post said unemployment and hardship in Nigeria has made some Nigerian youths to storm Ukraine embassy in Abuja, to volunteer to fight Russian invasion.

Unemployment and hardships in Nigeria has made some Nigerians youths to Storm #Ukraine Embassy In Abuja, Volunteer To Fight Russian Invasion! pic.twitter.com/mtekWucYG9 — Odinala Ndi IGBO (@enyinnayaibeka) March 2, 2022

Fasakin Gabriel tweeted that a lot of Nigerian youth are looking for escape route even if it means fighting in a war that does not concern them. He lamented that APC has finished the country as 115 Nigerian youths stormed Ukraine embassy in Abuja to volunteer to fight.

Alot of youths at looking for escape route out of Nigeria even if it means fighting in a wat that does not concern them. 115 Nigerian youths storm Ukrainian embassy in Abuja to volunteer to fight for Ukraine? APC has finished this country. There is absolutely no hope whatsoever — FASAKIN GABRIEL (@fashakin87) March 3, 2022

Another Twitter user by username $SOLO $SCORE $CFC HODler said that the Ukrainian embassy’s demand is absurd and unbelievable and thinks that the embassy is sabotaging the President of Ukraine’s effort.

USE PART OF THAT MONEY TO PAY UKRANIAN EMBASSY IN NIGERIA. THERE ARE LOTS FIGHTER WILLING TO COME HELP UKRAINE BUT THE EMBASSY IS DEMANDING THAT THEY PAY $1,000 FLIGHT TICKET.

THAT'S ABSURD AND UNBELIEVABLE!

I THINKING UKRAINE EMBASSEY IS SABOTAGING ZELENSKEY THE PRESIDENT. — 🇺🇦 $SOLO $CORE $CFC HODler 🇺🇦 (@XRPforest) March 4, 2022

Okafor Chineme posted that Ukraine did not know Nigerians will troop to Ukraine embassy to go and fight a war just to leave the country. He said the Nigerian leaders should bury their whole bodies in shame.

They don't know that Nigerians will troop to Ukraine Embassy to go and fight war, just to leave this country Nigeria…. The leaders should bury their whole bodies in shame — okafor chineme (@chukwunemerem28) March 3, 2022

A Twitter user Kingdom asked to fight what exactly. He said the only time you are allowed to enter a country is when they want to fight their war, like pay money to die, no one told us death is expensive.

To fight what exactly. The only time you are allowed to enter a country is when they want you to fight thier war….like pay money to die….no one told us death is expensive. — Kingdom🥃 (@CUdoaku) March 4, 2022