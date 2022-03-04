The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 6 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,268.61 points, to reflect a decline of 0.06% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.66%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization decreased by N14.80 billion.

At the close of market on Friday 4th March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.48 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as JOHNHOLT led 20 gainers, and 19 losers topped by ROYALEX at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,552.17 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

JOHNHOLT up +8.86% to close at N0.86

REGALINS up +7.69% to close at N0.42

LINKASS up +7.41% to close at N0.58

CHIPLC up +5.36% to close at N0.59

UCAP up +5.30% to close at N13.90

NGX Top ASI losers

ROYALEX down – 9.40% to close at N1.35

MCNICHOLS down – 9.09% to close at N0.70

LASACO down – 8.85% to close at N1.03

NIGERINS down – 8.00% to close at N0.23

CHAMS down – 4.55% to close at N0.21

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FCMB – 25,022,784

ZENITH – 13,012,994

FBNH – 12,765,307

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ZENITH – N344,959,675.35

MTNN – N291,890,191.90

GTCO – N229,430,416.80

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 20 gainers surpassed 19 losers.