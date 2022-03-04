Guaranty Trust Holding Co (GTCO) Plc has released its first full-year financial result as a group which revealed a profit of N175 billion in 2021. This reflects a 13.21% decrease year on year.

GTCO also reported earnings per share of N6.14, a 13.64% decline from the N7.11 reported a year earlier. The group has reported a steady decline in the performance of topline income since 2017, depreciating by 30% in 4 years.

The statement revealed that in FY 2021, interest income fell by 12.77% from N288.28 billion to N251.47 billion in the current period.

More details soon…