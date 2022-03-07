Guaranty Trust Holding Co Plc has disclosed a final dividend payment of N2.70 kobo for every 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial year ended December 2021.

This takes the total dividend for the financial year to N3.00 kobo, made up of the interim dividend of N0.30 per share which was paid in October 2021, and a final dividend of N2.70 per ordinary share, yet to be approved by shareholders and will be subject to appropriate withholding tax, with a qualification date of Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022.

According to the disclosure filed with the Exchange (NGX), shareholders are to ensure their names are registered in the Register of Members by the qualification date of Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022.

On Friday, April 8, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N79.46 billion will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at March 23rd 2022, and those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Datamax Registrars Limited and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

Guaranty Trust Holding Co Plc has 29,431,179,224 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N765.21 billion at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares last closed at N26 per share.

What you should know

GTCO Plc had released its Audited Full Year 2021 financial results earlier, for the period ended 31 December 2021, revealing a profit of N175 billion in 2021. This reflects a 13.21% decrease year on year. While interest income fell by 12.77% from N288.28 billion to N251.47 billion in the current period.

Earnings per share was recorded as N6.14 kobo against N7.11 kobo recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Year-to-date performance shows that the share price of the company has remained unchanged at N26.00.